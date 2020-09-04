Sections
Home / Education / NEET, JEE exams 2020: SC dismisses review plea by ministers against conducting exams

NEET, JEE exams 2020: SC dismisses review plea by ministers against conducting exams

Supreme Court has refused to entertain the review petition filed by ministers of six states, seeking review of the court’s August 17 order to conduct NEET-UG and JEE (Mains).A

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 15:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Supreme Court (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed review petition filed by ministers of six states, seeking review of the court’s August 17 order to conduct NEET-UG and JEE (Mains).

A 3-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan was hearing the review petition filed by ministers of six opposition-ruled states seeking review of apex court’s August 17 order, which had allowed the National Testing Agency (NTA) and central government to go ahead with the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) despite Covid-19 pandemic.

The court had said in the August 17 order, “Life has to go on” despite the outbreak of the viral disease and we cannot put the career of students in jeopardy by interfering with the decision of the NTA to hold the examinations in September.

The JEE Main exam started on September 1 and is scheduled to conclude on September 6, while NEET-UG 2020 will be held on September 13. Nearly 9.5 lakh engineering aspirants registered for JEE Main 2020, while over 15 lakh MBBS (medical) and BDS (dental) aspirants have registered for NEET UG.



Meanwhile, the education ministry on Thursday informed that on the first day of JEE Main, 54.67% of the total registered candidates appeared for the paper 2- bachelor in architecture and planning exam. On the second and third days, the attendance of B.Tech and BE stream of exams (paper 1) was 81.08% and 82.14% respectively. As per the attendance statistics, 3.43 lakh candidates have appeared for the exam in three days.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

SC says JEE, NEET to be held as scheduled; dismisses opposition-ruled states’ plea
Sep 04, 2020 15:14 IST
President Xi’s plan for Tibet fuels a pushback and a nudge to India
Sep 04, 2020 13:38 IST
Widespread Covid-19 vaccines not expected until mid-2021, says WHO
Sep 04, 2020 16:02 IST
Security along LAC enhanced, situation delicate and serious, says army chief
Sep 04, 2020 14:50 IST

latest news

Adhyayan Suman says he saw ‘actors doing drugs’ at high-profile parties
Sep 04, 2020 16:18 IST
Harbhajan Singh pulls out of IPL 2020
Sep 04, 2020 16:16 IST
After argument over leave, UP constable fires at senior with service gun
Sep 04, 2020 16:15 IST
Sameera says hero called her ‘unapproachable’, never worked with her again
Sep 04, 2020 16:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.