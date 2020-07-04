Sections
NEET, JEE exams postponed, NSUI welcomes Centre’s decision

National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Friday welcomed the Centre’s decision of postponing the NEET-JEE examination due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 10:27 IST

By Asian News International Posted by| Nandini, New Delhi

JEE, NEET exams postponed

“NSUI welcomes the government’s decision of postponing the NEET-JEE examination. From the very start, NSUI has been considerate with their demand of postponing the examination,” stated the letter issued by NSUI National President Neeraj Kundan.

Kundan congratulated the students saying this was “indeed a victory” for them and the student organisations that led the government to take the “right decision”.

“The adversity of the situation demanded postponement. NSUI started twitter trends, they went to the HRD (Human Resource Development) Ministry’s place and did protests over there, NSUI issued a memorandum and also submitted the same in hand to the HRD minister’s officials. NSUI launched an online petition. After all these continuous efforts, finally, there is the victory,” the letter read.



The HRD ministry has postponed JEE and NEET examinations in view of the spread of coronavirus. Now, JEE Main examination will be held from September 1 to 6 this year and JEE advanced exam on September 27.

Medical entrance examination NEET will be held on September 13.

