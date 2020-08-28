NEET, JEE main 2020 exam row live updates: ‘Centre will have to consider the demands,’ says Sachin Pilot

The decision of the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct NEET and JEE exams 2020 in September amid the pandemic has evoked strong response from all over the country. There are voices both in support of conducting the exam on schedule and against it.

The Congress is holding a nationwide protests against the government decision to conduct NEET and JEE exams amid Covid-19 pandemic. Congress party has also decided to organise nationwide online campaign, #SpeakUpForStudentSaftey on Friday from 10am onwards, through videos and posts protesting this government decision, on any of the social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube.

Meanwhile, a review petition has been filed by ministers from six states - West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Punjab and Rajasthan, against the August 17 order of SC allowing central government to hold NEET and JEE in September.

On August 17, the Supreme Court had rejected the plea filed by students to postpone the JEE and NEET saying precious year of students “cannot be wasted” and life has to go on.

Several students and academicians feel that delaying JEE Main and NEET exam any further will mean compromising the future of candidates while the Opposition and a section of activists and students are demanding the postponement of the exam saying it poses risk to life and health of students. Concerns have also been raised about transportation and lodging problems at many places for students whose centres are far away from home.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2020 examination is scheduled to be held between September 1 and 6 and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)undergraduate level exam is scheduled for September 13.