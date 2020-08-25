NTA says NEET, JEE Main 2020 exams in September, have taken many steps for safety of candidates  

The National Testing Agency on Tuesday issued a notification saying that the NEET and JEE main exams 2020 will be held on schedule in September in the interest of students. The JEE (Main) examination will be held between September 1-6, while the NEET examination will be conducted on September 13. NTA also informed about the steps being taken for the safety of candidates amid concerns of coronavirus disease.

The notification was released on Tuesday amid growing protests in the country to postpone these exams due to growing number of Coronavirus cases in the country.

Explaining its decision not to postpone exams further amid COVID concerns, NTA notification said that even the Supreme Court has not found any justification in the prayer made for postponement of NEET and JEE (Main) examination 2020. “The Hon’ble Supreme Court has also, inter alia, ordered that “We find that there is absolutely no justification in the prayer made for postponement of the examination in question relating to NEET UG-2020 as well as JEE (Main) April, 2020,” reads the notification.

NTA further said that the admit card for JEE main has already been released and the admit cards for NEET (UG) 2020 will also be released shortly. NTA further said that we have ensured that more than 99% candidates get their first choice of Centre Cities in both of these examinations.

“The number of Examination Centers have also been increased from 570 to 660 (in case of JEE Main) and 2546 to 3843 (in case of NEET (UG) 2020). JEE (Main) is Computer Based Test (CBT) and NEET (UG) is pen paper-based test. Additionally, in case of JEE (Main), the number of shifts has been increased from the earlier 8 to 12, and the number of candidates per shift has been reduced from earlier 1.32 lakh to 85000 now,” reads the notice.

Moreover, the number of NEET candidates sitting in each room has been reduced from earlier 24 to 12 now, while in JEE Mains exam, candidates will be seated in alternate seats.

Earlier on Sunday, NTA released the detailed protocol for conducting NEET UG on September 13. According to the protocol, candidates will be given staggered time slots for reporting. All staff members and candidates will be checked with Thermo guns at the entry point for fever and those displaying any symptoms of COVID-19 will be placed in separate isolation room. Frisking by metal detector held with long handle will be mandatory for all candidates. However, body pat frisking will be avoided. Moreover, manual attendance with signature (while wearing gloves) will be taken. No thumb impressions will be taken.