Sections
Home / Education / NEET, JEE main exams should be held in September as scheduled: JNU VC

NEET, JEE main exams should be held in September as scheduled: JNU VC

Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said that educational institutes were ready to admit a new batch of students and move on with their academic programmes.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 08:08 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, New Delhi

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar (PTI Photo )

Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday said that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exams should be conducted as planned in September keeping the future of the students in mind.

“Keeping the future of the students in mind, I strongly feel that the JEE and NEET exams should be conducted as planned in September. These two exams have been twice postponed in the last few months. The National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts these two exams has made it very clear that they have increased the number of testing centres and they have also come up with Standard Operating Protocols which the students can follow to keep themselves safe in the examination centres,” Jagadish said.

“For example, recently in Goa, 19,000 students from secondary and higher secondary schools successfully wrote their examinations. The Goa state entrance test was also conducted successfully,” he added.

He said during these times when students are preparing for the entrance test, they are already anxious. “We should not cause further anxiety by insisting on postponing these entrance examinations. If you see the number of students who have downloaded the admit cards from the portal, it is very clear that a large number of students would like to write these entrance examinations,” Kumar said.



He said that educational institutes were ready to admit a new batch of students and move on with their academic programmes.

“I completely agree with the views of the Supreme Court, that life should go on and students cannot waste one whole year. We all must ensure that both JEE and NEET are held as per the schedule in September,” he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Plantation norms for highway projects relaxed
Aug 27, 2020 09:16 IST
Robot ‘Zafira’ scans customers for masks at store in Tamil Nadu
Aug 27, 2020 09:16 IST
‘Those walks in India created a commitment in me’: Harris recalls her grandfather
Aug 27, 2020 09:18 IST
Ram Madhav’s Kashmir visit amid killing of BJP leaders and a political churn
Aug 27, 2020 09:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.