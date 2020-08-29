NEET, JEE mains 2020: Digvijaya urges govt, SC to postpone exams

NEET, JEE mains 2020: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday urged the Centre and the Supreme Court to reconsider the decision to hold the NEET and JEE exams amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the exams should be postponed for three to six months in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

“Everyday more than 70,000 cases of coronavirus are being reported in the country. But amid this situation, NEET- JEE exams are being conducted. If anything happens to the students then who will be responsible for it?” Singh asked in a statement.

“I request honourable HRD Minister at the Centre and the Supreme Court to reconsider this decision as we also have to secure the future of children,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

“I pray to you with folded hands to postpone the exams for at least 3-6 months. When the coronavirus graph starts flattening or the number of cases starts reducing, then you can hold these exams through physical distancing,” he said.

“We all want to secure the future of children. Their one year should not go wasted, but their health, too, should not get affected,” the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said.

The veteran Congress leader was recting to the deveopment wherein six Ministers of opposition-ruled states moved the Supreme Court on Friday, seeking review of its order allowing the Centre to conduct NEET and JEE entrance exams this year amid the persisting COVID-19 pandemic.

On August 17, the top court had refused to interfere with the conduct of medical and engineering entrance exams -- NEET and JEE scheduled to take place in September saying that life must go on and students can’t lose a precious year due to the pandemic.