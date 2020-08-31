NEET, JEE mains 2020: Naveen Patnaik asks BJD MLAs to help candidates in Odisha

Sections
NEET, JEE mains 2020: Earlier, the state government had withdrawn COVID-19 lockdown and shutdown restrictions in the entire state and set up the Nodal centres to facilitate the students and smooth conduct of the JEE (Main) and NEET examination.

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 09:52 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Bhubaneswar

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (HT file )

NEET, JEE mains 2020: Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Naveen Patnaik on Sunday directed his party MLAs to extend help to the students appearing in JEE (Main) and NEET examination from their respective constituency in view of COVID-19 and flood situation.

Speaking to the Party MLAs through video conferencing on COVID management and flood situation, Patnaik said, “At a time when Odisha is facing two major crises of COVID-19 pandemic and flood, the students who are the future of society need our utmost support. So, I urge all of you to provide all kinds of support to the JEE and NEET aspirants in your respective constituencies.”

He further said: “I had requested the central government to postpone JEE and NEET examination in view of the COVID-19 and flood situation in Odisha. However, the examination has not been postponed yet. Now, only 48 hours are left for the exam so we will have to come together to support our children.”

“The state government has made arrangements for free transportation and accommodation so that the children can take the exam well. Do whatever that is necessary to ensure that children in your constituencies can give both the examination,” he added.



