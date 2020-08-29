Sections
Home / Education / NEET, JEE mains 2020: Rajasthan CM appeals centre to postpone exams

NEET, JEE mains 2020: Gehlot in a video message said the country is flooded with coronavirus cases and there is a problem of transportation and hotels because of the pandemic.

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 09:16 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (PTI file )

NEET, JEE mains 2020: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday demanded that the Centre postpone the JEE and NEET amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying lakhs of students and their parents are concerned about their health.

“The centre should take a decision quickly as little is left. The government should not hesitate to postpone the exam. The government should consider the feelings of students and parents. I hope the government will behave sensitively and postpone the exams,” he said. On state-level exams which are proposed to be held in Rajasthan, the chief minister said his government is making efforts to ensure that the exams are held while maintaining social distancing.

“Whereas the NEET and JEE are all India level exams and lakhs of students will take the exams. The Centre should take an appropriate decision,” he said. On Friday, ministers of six opposition-ruled states also moved the Supreme Court on seeking review of its order permitting the Centre to conduct NEET and JEE amid the persisting pandemic.



The top court on August 17 had refused to interfere with the conduct of medical and engineering entrance exams -- NEET and JEE --scheduled to take place in September saying that life must go on and students can’t lose a precious year due to the pandemic.

