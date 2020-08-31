Sections
Home / Education / NEET, JEE mains 2020: Shivraj Singh announces free travel for MP students appearing for exams

NEET, JEE mains 2020: Shivraj Singh announces free travel for MP students appearing for exams

NEET, JEE mains 2020: The students will be provided free travel arrangements from the block or district headquarters to the examination centre by the government.

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 08:31 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.(HT Photo)

NEET, JEE mains 2020: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced free travel arrangements for all students from Madhya Pradesh who are set to appear in the NEET, JEE examinations.

The students will be provided free travel arrangements from the block or district headquarters to the examination centre by the government.

Students interested in availing this facility will have to register themselves by calling on 181, or through the portal https/mapit.gov.in/covid-19 , by August 31.

Chouhan made the announcement on his official Twitter handle on Sunday.



Earlier, Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh and Odisha among others had also directed officials and their party leaders to help the students appearing in the exams.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday said that the safety and future of the students was the topmost priority with regard to the conduction of the JEE and NEET amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that several steps including the increase in the number of exam centres had been taken.

The National Testing Agency is scheduled to conduct the NEET on September 13 and JEE examinations between September 1-6.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

How Prashant Bhushan criminal contempt case progressed in Supreme Court
Aug 31, 2020 09:54 IST
‘Will contest Article 370 move legally, democratically’: Farooq and Omar Abdullah
Aug 31, 2020 07:24 IST
Amit Shah recovers after post-Covid care, discharged from AIIMS Delhi
Aug 31, 2020 09:30 IST
With 78,512 fresh cases, India’s Covid-19 tally at 3,621,245
Aug 31, 2020 09:53 IST

latest news

Malaika Arora stuns in a white floral kurta, shares glimpse of Onam feast
Aug 31, 2020 09:53 IST
BJP wants a Hindu majority to emerge in J&K: Farooq Abdullah
Aug 31, 2020 09:53 IST
NEET, JEE mains 2020: Naveen Patnaik asks BJD MLAs to help candidates in Odisha
Aug 31, 2020 09:52 IST
‘We’ll do whatever we can to make sure IPL goes ahead’: CSK’s Shane Watson
Aug 31, 2020 09:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.