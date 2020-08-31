NEET, JEE mains 2020: Shivraj Singh announces free travel for MP students appearing for exams

NEET, JEE mains 2020: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced free travel arrangements for all students from Madhya Pradesh who are set to appear in the NEET, JEE examinations.

The students will be provided free travel arrangements from the block or district headquarters to the examination centre by the government.

Students interested in availing this facility will have to register themselves by calling on 181, or through the portal https/mapit.gov.in/covid-19 , by August 31.

Chouhan made the announcement on his official Twitter handle on Sunday.

Earlier, Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh and Odisha among others had also directed officials and their party leaders to help the students appearing in the exams.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday said that the safety and future of the students was the topmost priority with regard to the conduction of the JEE and NEET amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that several steps including the increase in the number of exam centres had been taken.

The National Testing Agency is scheduled to conduct the NEET on September 13 and JEE examinations between September 1-6.