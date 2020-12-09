Sections
NEET MDS admit card 2021 to be released today at nbe.edu.in, here’s how to download

NEET MDS admit card 2021: Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the NEET MDS exam 2021 will be able to download their admit cards online at nbe.edu.in.

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 14:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NEET MDS admit card 2021. (HT file )

NEET MDS admit card 2021: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release the admit card for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2021 on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, on its official website.

Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the NEET MDS exam 2021 will be able to download their admit cards online at nbe.edu.in.

The online registration process for the NEET MDS 2021 examination was held from October 26 to November 15, 2020.

The board will conduct the NEET MDS 2021 examination on December 16, 2020, and the result will be declared by December 31, 2020.



How to download NEET MDS admit card 2021 after it is released:

Visit the official website at nbe.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘NEET-MDS 2021’

Click on the applicant login

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The NEET MDS admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the NEET MDS admit card 2021 and take its print out for future use.

