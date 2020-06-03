NEET PG Counselling 2020: Registration for second round begins

Sections
NEET PG Counselling 2020: Registration process for second round of counselling begins today. Check full schedule here.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 12:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NEET PG Counselling 2020 (HT file)

NEET PG Counselling 2020: Second Counselling registration for NEET PG 2020 will begin today, June 3. Aspirants can register for second round of counselling between June 3 and 9. According to the official notice, applicants can pay registration fee till 12 pm on June 9. Candidates will have to fill and lock their choices from June 4 to 9. Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin seat allotment process from June 10 to 11 and declare the results on June 12. The students will have to report at their allotted college between June 12 and 18.

Transfer of non reporting and non joining /vacant seats of 50% All India PG Quota seats to State Quota (at 6 pm) June 18, 2020.

Important points to follow:

For participation in NEET PG Counselling 2020 candidates are required to go for Registration at official website of Medical Counseling Committee (www.mcc.nic.in).

Candidates to note that Non- Refundable registration fees and Refundable Security Deposit have to be paid by the candidate at the time of registration as per their category.



The Refundable Security Deposit of candidates who do not join the seats allotted to them in Round-2 / Mop Up Round & Stray Vacancy Round will be Forfeited.

Reservation of seats under PwD Category will be 5% as per Gazette Notification of MCI.

Check counselling schedule here

