NEET Result 2020 expected in a day or two: NTA sources

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NEET Result 2020 expected in a day or two (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

NEET 2020 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare NEET Result 2020 in a day or two, NTA sources told HT. So, candidates can expect their NEET Result by Monday or Tuesday. Once the result is declared, candidates will be able to download their scorecard online at ntaneet.nic.in or nta.ac.in by logging in using their roll number and password.

NTA had conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (NEET) on September 13 in pen and paper mode. A total of 15.97 lakh candidates registered for the medical entrance exam. According to NTA official, 85-90% of the total registered candidates took the exam amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

How to check NEET Results 2020:

Visit the official website at ntaneet.nic.in

Click on the NEET UG Result 2020 link

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your NEET UG Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out