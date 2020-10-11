NEET Result 2020 expected to be declared by tomorrow, here’s what you should know

NEET Result 2020: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the results of National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) undergraduate level exam by tomorrow, October 12. As per the latest update on the result date of NEET 2020, NTA officials confirmed that the result will be announced by October 12. However, NTA has yet not announced the official date and time for NEET-UG 2020 result declaration. Once declared, NEET Result 2020 can be checked online at nta.ac.in or ntaneet.nic.in. NEET UG 2020 was conducted on September 13 in which around 90% of the total 15.9 lakh registered candidates appeared.

Earlier this week, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had said that the NEET result will be declared soon to prevent any further delay in the new session.

The NTA had released the provisional answer key for NEET-UG 2020 on September 26. Candidates were able to download the code-wise official NEET 2020 question paper with solutions from the NTA official website and challenge the wrong keys, if any.

NTA NEET result 2020: How to check

Visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in

Click on the link for NEET result

Enter roll number, date of birth and submit

Results will appear on the screen

Download it, and take a print out