NEET Result 2020 Live Updates: NEET-UG Result to be declared today at ntaneet.nic.in

NEET 2020 Result Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the NEET-UG Result 2020 today, October 16. Candidates who have taken the medical entrance exam will be able to check their results online at ntaneet.nic.in. This year around 15.97 lakh candidates were registered for the NEET 2020, however, only 85-90% of them appeared in the exam that was held on September 13.Candidates who could not appear in the exam on September 13 due to Covid-19 pandemic, got another chance to appear in the phase two of NEET exam, which was held on October 14. NTA had released the provisional answer key of September 13 exam on September 26 after which the candidates were allowed to submit representations against any key. Considering the valid objections, NTA will release the revised and final answer key on the official website.

Here in the liveblog you will get latest updates on exam result, direct link, steps to check scorecard, topper list and other details: