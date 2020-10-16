Sections
Home / Education / NEET Result 2020 to be declared today at ntaneet.nic.in, here’s how to download scorecard

NTA NEET Result 2020: National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the NEET 2020 Results today, October 16.Candidates who have taken the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) will be able to check their rank and scorecard online at ntaneet.nic.in.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 08:13 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NEET Result 2020 to be declared today (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

NEET Result 2020: National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the NEET 2020 Results today, October 16.Candidates who have taken the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) will be able to check their rank and scorecard online after the result is declared.The result will be declared and uploaded on the official website at nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in.

NTA had conducted the NEET-UG 2020 on September 13. A total of 15.9 lakh candidates were registered for the exam and 85-90% of them appeared amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The exam was conducted in pen and paper mode. NTA had conducted a phase 2 of NEET on October 12 for candidates who couldn’t take the exam on September 13 due to Covid-19 pandemic.

NTA conducts NEET -UG every year for candidates who wish to take admission in undergraduate medical or dental courses in the country. Usually, the exam is conducted in the month of May but it was postponed twice due to Coronavirus related lockdown.

Once the result is declared, candidates will be able to download their scorecard online by following these steps: 



Visit the official website at ntaneet.nic.in

Click on the result link flashing on the homepage that reads NEET-UG Result 2020

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your roll number and date of birth to login

Your NEET-UG 2020 Result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

