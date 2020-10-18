NEET Results 2020: Chhattisgarh CM congratulates students who qualified exam from govt schools

NEET Results 2020: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday congratulated and expressed pride in the performance of students of the state-run Prayas Residential School, who appeared for the NEET examinations.

As per a statement, out of the 367 students who appeared for the national medical entrance exam, 166 cleared it successfully. A majority of the 38 girls who qualified are from the Prayas Kanya Residential School Raipur.

“33 students of Prayas Residential School Durg, 26 students of Prayas Residential School Bastar, 24 students of Prayas Residential School Bilaspur, 19 students of Prayas Residential School Raipur, 17 students of Prayas Residential School Ambikapur and 9 students of Prayas Residential School Kanker have passed the examination,” the statement said.

CM Baghel congratulated and conveyed his best wishes to the students for their future.

Others like Tribal Welfare Minister Dr Premasai Singh Tekam, Department Secretary DD Singh and Director Shammi Abidi also extended congratulations.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had declared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 results on Friday.