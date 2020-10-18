Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / NEET Results 2020: Chhattisgarh CM congratulates students who qualified exam from govt schools

NEET Results 2020: Chhattisgarh CM congratulates students who qualified exam from govt schools

NEET Results 2020: As per a statement, out of the 367 students who appeared for the national medical entrance exam, 166 cleared it successfully.

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 08:31 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Raipur

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. (PTI file)

NEET Results 2020: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday congratulated and expressed pride in the performance of students of the state-run Prayas Residential School, who appeared for the NEET examinations.

As per a statement, out of the 367 students who appeared for the national medical entrance exam, 166 cleared it successfully. A majority of the 38 girls who qualified are from the Prayas Kanya Residential School Raipur.

“33 students of Prayas Residential School Durg, 26 students of Prayas Residential School Bastar, 24 students of Prayas Residential School Bilaspur, 19 students of Prayas Residential School Raipur, 17 students of Prayas Residential School Ambikapur and 9 students of Prayas Residential School Kanker have passed the examination,” the statement said.

CM Baghel congratulated and conveyed his best wishes to the students for their future.

Others like Tribal Welfare Minister Dr Premasai Singh Tekam, Department Secretary DD Singh and Director Shammi Abidi also extended congratulations.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had declared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 results on Friday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hyderabad to witness more rains after days of downpours
Oct 18, 2020 07:37 IST
Maha Yagya at Vaishno Devi shrine as Navratri begins, Vedic hymns fill air
Oct 18, 2020 08:04 IST
Farm fires contributing 22% to Delhi’s PM 2.5 load, shows data
Oct 18, 2020 01:45 IST
‘Got MoM against Aus, NZ & WI’: Krunal Pandya hopeful of an India comeback
Oct 18, 2020 07:31 IST

latest news

NEET Results 2020: Chhattisgarh CM congratulates students who qualified exam from govt schools
Oct 18, 2020 08:31 IST
Kylie Jenner bakes Halloween cookies with daughter Stormi. Watch sweet clip
Oct 18, 2020 08:29 IST
‘He went out & didn’t come back’: Dhoni on why he gave last over to Jadeja
Oct 18, 2020 08:29 IST
Delhi University releases second cut-off list
Oct 18, 2020 08:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.