Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / NEET results 2020 declared at ntaresults.nic.in, here’s direct link to check

NEET results 2020 declared at ntaresults.nic.in, here’s direct link to check

NEET results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the NEET 2020 examination can check their result online at ntaneet.nic.in.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 20:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NEET results 2020. (Screengrab )

NEET results 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 examination on its official website. The NEET examination 2020 was conducted on September 13, 2020.

Candidates who have appeared in the NEET 2020 examination can check their result online at ntaneet.nic.in.

Direct link to check NTA NEET result 2020

Around 14 lakh students had registered for the exam held across the country. The exam consists of one paper having 180 objective type questions from physics, chemistry, and biology.

Follow NEET result 2020 live updates



The NTA had uploaded the answer key of the NEET 2020 exam on September 26 and candidates were given time to raise objections.



This year, entrance exams to all undergraduate medical and dental seats were delayed by almost four months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NTA NEET result 2020: How to check

Visit the official website ntaresults.nic.in

Click on the link for NEET result

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your roll number and date of birth and submit

Results will appear on the screen

Download the results take a print out

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
Oct 16, 2020 20:37 IST
‘I’m Modi’s Hanuman, will tear open my chest and show if needed’: Chirag Paswan
Oct 16, 2020 19:38 IST
Covid-19 deaths fuelled by ‘perfect storm’ of chronic illnesses: Study
Oct 16, 2020 19:45 IST
IPL 2020, MI vs KKR LIVE: Bumrah gets Russell, KKR in trouble
Oct 16, 2020 20:55 IST

latest news

NEET results 2020 declared at ntaresults.nic.in, here’s direct link to check
Oct 16, 2020 20:53 IST
Foreign secy Harsh Shringla expected to visit Maldives in November
Oct 16, 2020 20:52 IST
IPL 2020 - KKR Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs
Oct 16, 2020 20:51 IST
NTA NEET results 2020 announced, check it here
Oct 16, 2020 20:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.