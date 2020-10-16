NEET results 2020 declared at ntaresults.nic.in, here’s direct link to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NEET results 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 examination on its official website. The NEET examination 2020 was conducted on September 13, 2020.

Candidates who have appeared in the NEET 2020 examination can check their result online at ntaneet.nic.in.

Around 14 lakh students had registered for the exam held across the country. The exam consists of one paper having 180 objective type questions from physics, chemistry, and biology.

The NTA had uploaded the answer key of the NEET 2020 exam on September 26 and candidates were given time to raise objections.

This year, entrance exams to all undergraduate medical and dental seats were delayed by almost four months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NTA NEET result 2020: How to check

Visit the official website ntaresults.nic.in

Click on the link for NEET result

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your roll number and date of birth and submit

Results will appear on the screen

Download the results take a print out