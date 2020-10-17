NEET results 2020: Mumbai’s top scorers aim to pursue medicine at 94-year-old civic-run Seth GS Medical College

NEET results 2020: A day after the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced results for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG), celebrations continue in several Mumbai households. Several top performers scored 700 out of 720, making it possible to bag a seat in the institute of their choice.

Jayatra Shah (18), scored 180 on 180 in the physics section of the examination while his overall score was 700 out of 720. “I’ve spent the past few months focussing on my HSC board exam as well as NEET. I am very happy with my NEET score. This should help me bag a seat in GS Medical College (attached to KEM hospital, Parel), where my brother is currently pursuing his third year MBBS,” said Shah, whose father is an ophthalmologist and mother a gynaecologist.

Anuj Doshi (18) and his twin brother Agam spent the last few months studying together and have both scored well. “My motivation was a promise I made to my teachers that I will do well in the entrance exam and I’m glad I managed to keep my promise. After MBBS I wish to pursue higher education in either hospital administration and management or artificial intelligence (AI),” said Anuj, who scored 700 on 720 in NEET-UG while his brother Agam scored 645. Anuj also wants to pursue medicine at Seth GS Medical College.

The state topper this year was 18-year old Ashish Zantye from Malwan, Sindhudurg district. He scored 710 out of 720, bagging the all India rank of 19.

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) will announce dates for admissions to state medical and dental colleges soon. Admissions will be conducted by the state common entrance test (CET) cell.