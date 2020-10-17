NEET results 2020: Two girls from Ludhiana make it to top 300

NEET results 2020: Two girls from Ludhiana have figured among the top 300 all India rankers in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2020, results of which were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday late night. NEET 2020 examination is held for admission to various medical colleges in India.

This year, the entrance exam was conducted on September 13, after getting postponed twice owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Over 2100 students from Ludhiana had appeared in the entrance exam at three centres set up by NTA.

Ayushi Gupta and Samridhi Manchanda secured 140 and 262 All India Rank respectively. Both the students are on cloud nine as their hard work has yielded results.

Sharing her secret of high score, Ayushi a resident of Samrala Chowk said, “A combination of self-study and coaching has made a lot of difference in my score. I took coaching from a Chandigarh-based private institute and teachers provided the relevant study material with regular tests helped me to clear my doubts and this way I am able to achieve a good rank. I have devoted over 10 hours daily to revise the concepts. In the last two years, I have just focused on my goal and finally achieved a suitable rank to take admission at Maulana Azad Medical College or AIIMS Delhi.”

She scored 695 marks out of 720 in the NEET exam.

18- year-old Ayushi said, “I want to follow the footsteps of my parents and aim to become a surgeon. Her father Dr Shiv Gupta is a pediatrician while her mother Dr. Monika Gupta is a gynecologist.”

She credited her success to her coaching institute teachers. “My parents supported me throughout the preparation and encouraged me to appear in this exam.”

“I love watching television and movies and in the last two years have refrained from these two. During the lockdown, I preferred spending time with my parents and prepared for the entrance exam,” she said.

She scored 97% marks in the Class 12 board exams and studied at Sidhu Memorial School, Sangrur affiliated to CBSE.

National level chess player, Samridhi secured 262 AIR

18-year-old Samridhi Manchanda, said, “Since childhood, I aspire to become a doctor and finally the journey has now started. I refrained from participating in chess competitions as I want to concentrate on my studies and want to score well in the entrance exam. The results are shocking this time as I was expecting a better score and If one more question was correct then I could have scored a rank below 100 AIR.”

An alumna of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, she had scored 97.8% in Class 12. She scored 690 marks out of 720 in the entrance exam results.

Her eyes are set on becoming a cardiologist and she wants to take admission in Maulana Azad Medical College and Government Medical College, Chandigarh. “I took two years coaching to attain this rank and stopped participating in any school event. I also bagged gold and silver medals in National Level chess competitions held in Amritsar and Varanasi,” said Samridhi, a resident of Dhandra Road near Dugri. Her parents, father Manoj Kumar is a businessman and mother Teena is a housewife.