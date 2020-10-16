NEET Results 2020: Two students from Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra figure among Top 10

NEET Results 2020: Only two students from the Telugu states – one each from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, figured among the top 10 all India rankers in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate courses, the results of which were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday.

Tummala Snikitha from Telangana bagged the all-India third rank. Snikitha obtained 715 out of 720 marks and is also second topper among the girls all over the country.

Similarly, Guthi Chaitanya Sindhu from Andhra Pradesh secured All-India sixth rank. She is also the fourth topper among the girls all over the country.

Apart from these two girls, Baireddy Sai Trisha Reddy from Telangana (all India 14th rank) and Bhavanam Manasa from Andhra Pradesh (all India 16th rank) also figure among the top 10 among the girls.

Another student from Telangana, Anantha Parakrama B Nookala secured 11th rank by obtaining 710 marks, while Kota Venkat from Andhra Pradesh secured 13th rank. They are among the top 10 of the male candidates.

This time, seven students from Telangana and eight from Andhra Pradesh figured in the top 50 ranks.

According to a press release issued by the NTA, a total of 54,872 candidates registered from the State this year. Of those registered, 50,392 appeared and 24,767 students (49.15 per cent) of them qualified.

From Andhra Pradesh, 62,051 students registered for NEET of which 57,721 appeared. Among them, 33,841 students (58.63 per cent) qualified in the entrance test.