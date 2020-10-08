NEET SS counselling 2020 postponed till further notice, check details

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Thursday postponed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality or NEET SS 2020-21 counselling dates for DNB SS courses till further notice. A notification regarding this decision has been uploaded on the committee’s official website.

Earlier, the NEET SS counselling was scheduled to begin from October 8, and conclude on October 11, 2020, till 5 pm.

“In reference to the schedule of Common Counselling of Super Speciality (D.M/ M.Ch courses) / DNB SS Counselling 2020 uploaded on MCC’s website the counselling was to start from today i.e 08.10.2020. However, keeping in view the in service reservation issue which has arisen out of Tamil Nadu and Kerala (WA. No. 1302 of 2020 at High Court of Kerala at Ernakulam), it has been decided by the competent authority to postpone the Super Speciality/ DNB SS counselling 2020 till further orders,” reads the official notice.

The NEET-SS 2020 computer based examination was conducted on September 15, 2020, at various centres spread across the country. Results for which were announced on September 26, 2020.

The entrance examination is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various DM/MCh and DNB SS courses.