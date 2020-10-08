Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / NEET SS counselling 2020 postponed till further notice, check details

NEET SS counselling 2020 postponed till further notice, check details

Earlier, the NEET SS counselling was scheduled to begin from October 8, and conclude on October 11, 2020, till 5 pm.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 16:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NEET SS counselling 2020. (HT file )

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Thursday postponed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality or NEET SS 2020-21 counselling dates for DNB SS courses till further notice. A notification regarding this decision has been uploaded on the committee’s official website.

Earlier, the NEET SS counselling was scheduled to begin from October 8, and conclude on October 11, 2020, till 5 pm.

“In reference to the schedule of Common Counselling of Super Speciality (D.M/ M.Ch courses) / DNB SS Counselling 2020 uploaded on MCC’s website the counselling was to start from today i.e 08.10.2020. However, keeping in view the in service reservation issue which has arisen out of Tamil Nadu and Kerala (WA. No. 1302 of 2020 at High Court of Kerala at Ernakulam), it has been decided by the competent authority to postpone the Super Speciality/ DNB SS counselling 2020 till further orders,” reads the official notice.

The NEET-SS 2020 computer based examination was conducted on September 15, 2020, at various centres spread across the country. Results for which were announced on September 26, 2020.

The entrance examination is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various DM/MCh and DNB SS courses.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

NIA busts 14-member IS module in Bengaluru
Oct 08, 2020 17:05 IST
Mumbai police busts racket to manipulate TRP rating, Republic TV on its radar
Oct 08, 2020 17:04 IST
American poet Louise Glück wins Nobel Prize in Literature 2020
Oct 08, 2020 16:52 IST
PM Modi assures Abdullah Abdullah of India’s support for Afghan peace process
Oct 08, 2020 17:05 IST

latest news

Potential Covid-19 vaccines not affected by recent mutations: Study
Oct 08, 2020 17:03 IST
Haryana mulling to reopen schools for classes 6 to 9 students
Oct 08, 2020 17:02 IST
Police rule out foul play in ex-CBI director Ashwani Kumar’s death
Oct 08, 2020 17:00 IST
Uttarakhand forest dept identifies 34 wild mushroom species, 14 of them edible
Oct 08, 2020 17:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.