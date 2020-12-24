NEET SS counselling round 2 results 2020 declared, here’s direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NEET SS counselling round 2 results 2020: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Thursday declared the round two NEET SS counselling result 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the second round of NEET SS Counselling 2020 can check the results online at mcc.nic.in.

According to the counselling schedule, shortlisted candidates must report at the allotted colleges between December 24 to 31, 2020.

Direct link to check NEET SS counselling round 2 results 2020.

How to check NEET SS counselling round 2 results 2020:

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in/MCCSS

The result link will be flashing on the homepage

Click on the link that reads, “Allotment Letter- Round 2”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your login credentials and check your seat allotment result