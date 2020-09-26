NEET SS results 2020 declared at natboard.edu.in, here’s direct link to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NEET SS results 2020: The National Board of Examination (NBE) has declared the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to the Super Specialty course on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the NEET SS examination 2020 can check their results online at natboard.edu.in.

The NEET-SS 2020 computer-based examination was conducted on September 15, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

The NEET-SS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various DM/MCh courses.

“Candidates will be able to download their individual score cards from 30th September 2020, onwards at NEET-SS website https://nbe.edu.in,” reads the official notice.

Direct link to check NEET SS results 2020.

How to check NEET SS Results 2020:

Visit the official website of NBE at natboard.edu.in

Click on the link NEET SS 2020 Result

Login using your roll number and other credentials

Your NEET SS 2020 result will be available on your screen

Download the result and take its print out