Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / NEET SS results 2020 declared at natboard.edu.in, here’s direct link to check

NEET SS results 2020 declared at natboard.edu.in, here’s direct link to check

NEET SS results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the NEET SS examination 2020 can check their results online at natboard.edu.in.

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 09:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NEET SS results 2020. (Screengrab )

NEET SS results 2020: The National Board of Examination (NBE) has declared the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to the Super Specialty course on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the NEET SS examination 2020 can check their results online at natboard.edu.in.

The NEET-SS 2020 computer-based examination was conducted on September 15, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

The NEET-SS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various DM/MCh courses.



“Candidates will be able to download their individual score cards from 30th September 2020, onwards at NEET-SS website https://nbe.edu.in,” reads the official notice.

Direct link to check NEET SS results 2020.

How to check NEET SS Results 2020:

Visit the official website of NBE at natboard.edu.in

Click on the link NEET SS 2020 Result

Login using your roll number and other credentials

Your NEET SS 2020 result will be available on your screen

Download the result and take its print out

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

There’s place for dissent but within decorum, says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Sep 26, 2020 08:28 IST
Over 5.9 million Covid-19 cases in India; 1,089 fresh deaths in 24 hrs
Sep 26, 2020 10:07 IST
Deepika Padukone reaches NCB office, questioning in drug case underway
Sep 26, 2020 10:05 IST
Covid-19: How nasal, one-shot, passive vaccines work
Sep 26, 2020 09:17 IST

latest news

‘It was not working for me,’ Shaw explains change in strategy for CSK game
Sep 26, 2020 10:07 IST
MHT CET admit card 2020 released at mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in, here’s how to download
Sep 26, 2020 10:02 IST
Memer reacts to Alexandra Daddario’s response to his tweet
Sep 26, 2020 10:01 IST
Deepika Padukone arrives at NCB office for questioning. See pics
Sep 26, 2020 10:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.