Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / NEET SS results 2020 expected to be declared soon, here’s how to check

NEET SS results 2020 expected to be declared soon, here’s how to check

NEET SS results 2020: Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the NEET SS examination 2020 will be able to check their results online at natboard.edu.in.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 14:50 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NEET SS results 2020. (HT file )

NEET SS results 2020: The National Board of Examination (NBE) is expected declare the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to the Super Specialty course soon on its official website. According to the NEET SS information brochure, the NEET SS results will be declared by September 25, 2020.

Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the NEET SS examination 2020 will be able to check their results online at nbe.edu.in.

The NEET-SS 2020 computer-based examination was conducted on September 15, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

The NEET-SS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various DM/MCh courses.



How to check NEET SS Results 2020:

Visit the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in

Click on the link NEET SS 2020 Result

Login using your roll number and other credentials

Your NEET SS 2020 result will be available on your screen

Download the result and take its print out

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games has an answer
Sep 24, 2020 14:46 IST
‘Can’t leave demolished house the way it is’: Bombay HC to BMC on Kangana’s plea
Sep 24, 2020 14:47 IST
Telangana cop had Rs 70 crore in illegal wealth, unearth raids
Sep 24, 2020 15:07 IST
‘Families that play together, stay together’: PM Modi at Fit India Dialogue 2020
Sep 24, 2020 14:03 IST

latest news

IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB Live Streaming: When and where to watch
Sep 24, 2020 15:33 IST
British firearms maker Webley & Scott to set up two shooting ranges in each Indian state
Sep 24, 2020 15:32 IST
Rajasthan police chief seeks voluntary retirement, may get new role
Sep 24, 2020 15:27 IST
Sara Ali Khan leaves for Mumbai from Goa, to appear before NCB on September 26 in drug probe
Sep 24, 2020 15:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.