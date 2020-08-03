NEET Super Specialty 2020 exam schedule released, registration begins today

NEET Super Specialty 2020: The National Board of Examination (NBE) on Sunday released the schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to the Super Specialty course on its official website.

As per the schedule, NEET-SS 2020 computer-based examination will be conducted on September 15, 2020, at various centres spread across the country. The online application process for the entrance examination will begin on August 3, 2020, at 3 pm, and will conclude on August 23, 2020, at 11:55 pm.

Once the registration process begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the entrance examination online at natboard.edu.in.

“NEET-SS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various DM/MCh courses as per the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Act, 2016. National Board of Examinations also utilizes the merit generated through NEET SS for admissions to its DNB Superspecialty courses,” reads the official notice.

The result for the NEET-SS examination is scheduled to be declared by September 25, 2020.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.