Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / NEET UG 2020 application correction window re-opens, check details here

NEET UG 2020 application correction window re-opens, check details here

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can make the corrections online at ntaneet.nic.in on or before September 30, 2020, until 5 pm.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 10:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NEET UG 2020. (HT file )

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday re-opened the application form correction window for candidates who have appeared in the NEET UG 2020 on September 13, 2020 on its official website. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the agency’s official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can make the corrections online at ntaneet.nic.in on or before September 30, 2020, until 5 pm. However, the submission of the fee (if applicable) will be accepted till 11.50 pm on September 30.

The facility for making corrections in the particulars in the online application form is available in the following fields only :

• Mother’s Name



• Father’s Name

• Gender

• Category

• Person with Disability

• State Code of Eligibility

• Nationality

“In view of the hardships faced by the aspirants of NEET (UG)-2020 in making corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Form due to COVID- 19 epidemic, the National Testing Agency is once again providing the facility for making corrections in the particulars in the Online Application Form,” reads the official notice.

For latest update, candidates are advised to visit the NEET’s official website. For further clarification related to NEET (UG)-2020, the candidates can also contact at 8700028512, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953, 8882356803.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farm bills: Congress begins its nationwide mass movement against government
Sep 24, 2020 09:39 IST
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games has a answer
Sep 24, 2020 05:22 IST
Covid-19 vaccine: When will US get its first vaccine?
Sep 24, 2020 09:05 IST
Covid-19 tally surpasses 57 lakh-mark in India, recovery figures up
Sep 24, 2020 10:00 IST

latest news

Uttarakhand HC forms monitoring committees to check Covid-19 situation
Sep 24, 2020 10:55 IST
Vaccine tycoon overtakes Jack Ma as China’s wealthiest person
Sep 24, 2020 10:54 IST
Priyanka to tell diverse stories through first time storytellers
Sep 24, 2020 10:52 IST
Milan Fashion Week: Fendi kicks off hybrid live-digital week with optimism
Sep 24, 2020 10:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.