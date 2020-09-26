NEP 2020 focusses on nation-building of students, teachers and institutions: Pohkriyal

The National Educational Policy (NEP) 2020 focusses on capacity building of students, teachers, and institutions, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said, adding that the new policy would empower the people of the country.

Speaking at the ‘National Education Policy - 2020: Bright Future of Education’ webinar on Friday, the Union Minister expressed delight at the nation-wide approval of the new policy.

“The NEP will not only focus on building the capacity of students, but also of teachers and institutions. This is the first time the whole country is so excited about a policy. We have received over 15 lakh suggestions for the NEP and we are open to hearing more from the people of the country,” Pokhriyal said.

“The government is seeking paragraph-wise suggestions for the NEP and countries around the world have shown interest in the implementation of the police in their countries as well,” he added.

The new National Education Policy (NEP) approved by the Union Cabinet on July 29 is set to usher in a slew of changes with the vision of creating an education system that contributes directly to transforming the country, providing high-quality education to all, and making India a global knowledge superpower.

The policy aims to enable an individual to study one or more specialized areas of interest at a deep level, and also develop character, scientific temper, creativity, the spirit of service, and 21st-century capabilities across a range of disciplines including sciences, social sciences, arts, and humanities, among others.