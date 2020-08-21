Sections
Home / Education / NEP 2020: Maharashtra CM directs to appoint experts’ committee for implementation of new education policy

NEP 2020: Maharashtra CM directs to appoint experts’ committee for implementation of new education policy

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has given directions to appoint a committee consisting of education experts and practitioners to systematically approach the implementation of the National Education Policy in the state.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 10:45 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, Mumbai

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (PTI)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has given directions to appoint a committee consisting of education experts and practitioners to systematically approach the implementation of the National Education Policy in the state.

“CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray in a meeting to discuss the new National Education Policy instructed to appoint a committee consisting of education experts and practitioners to systematically approach the implementation of the National Education Policy in the state,” CMO Maharashtra tweeted.

The Union Cabinet has recently approved National Education Policy 2020 bringing major reforms in higher education including a target of 50 per cent Gross Enrollment Ratio by 2035 and provision for multiple entry and exits.

The major reforms in school education brought by NEP 2020 include universalisation of Early Childhood Care Education (ECCE), national mission to focus on basic literacy and basic numeracy, no rigid separation between arts and sciences streams and removal of separation between vocational and academic and curricular and extra-curricular.



In a meeting with the Department of Forests, Industries, Environment & Mining on preserving the biodiversity of Western Ghats, Thackeray said that the state government is committed to protect and conserve the Western Ghats and will not allow any non-forestry activities.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Suresh Raina thanks PM Narendra Modi for letter of appreciation
Aug 21, 2020 10:50 IST
NEP 2020: Maharashtra CM directs to appoint experts’ committee for implementation of new education policy
Aug 21, 2020 10:45 IST
Rupee surges 11 paise to 74.91 against US dollar in early trade
Aug 21, 2020 10:45 IST
Australia’s Vlaeminck out, Perry a doubt for New Zealand series
Aug 21, 2020 10:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.