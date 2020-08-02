NEP 2020 to help armed forces identify youth for soldiering from rural areas: CDS Gen Bipin Rawat

Sections
Observing that the recently announced National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 would transform the process of learning in the country, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Saturday said it will help armed forces to identify youth from rural areas for soldiering.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 10:33 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat addressing at Officers Training Academy (ANI)

“The New Education Policy will transform the learning process at all levels... The transformation will help the armed forces to identify youth from rural areas who are better adapted to a practical and innovative approach to soldiering,” Gen Rawat said.

Complimenting the Human Resource’s Development Ministry for bringing out the new policy, the senior most military officer in the country said, “Activity-based at the primary level to talent generation with a focus on innovative and research-based learning, we will witness our youth developing the right kind of skills that will help them seek opportunities for employment.”

He said the multi-entry and exit schemes at the college level will be a welcome change for our youth. “Teaching faculties will have to prepare for this change because they have to lead from the front,” the CDS said.



Union Cabinet had on Wednesday, cleared the NEP 2020 proposing multiple changes in school and higher education. The education policy provides guidelines for the development of education in the country.

The major reforms in school education brought by NEP 2020 include universalisation of Early Childhood Care Education (ECCE), national mission to focus on basic literacy and basic numeracy, no rigid separation between arts and sciences streams and removal of separation between vocational and academic and curricular and extracurricular.

