National Education Policy 2020 will encourage youth to compete against best in world: Chandrababu Naidu

National Education Policy 2020: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the NEP 2020 on Wednesday.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 12:11 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Amaravati

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. (HT file )

National Education Policy 2020: The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will boost the education sector and would encourage the country’s youth to compete with the best in the world, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu said on Wednesday.

Appreciating the move Naidu tweeted, “I welcome the approval of National Education Policy 2020 by the Union Cabinet chaired by @narendramodi Ji. I am sure that this reform will boost the education sector and pave way for our youth to compete with the best from across the world.”

The TDP chief further said, “The policy emphasises mother tongue/local language/regional language as the medium of instruction until Grade 5 which is certainly a welcome move. This is crucial for children to develop critical thinking and literacy skills leading to better academic performance.”

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the NEP 2020 on Wednesday.



It says that no language will be imposed on any student and several foreign languages will also be offered at the secondary level.

The major reforms in school education brought by NEP 2020 include Universalisation of Early Childhood Care Education (ECCE), national mission to focus on basic literacy and basic numeracy, no rigid separation between arts and sciences streams and removal of separation between vocational and academic and curricular and extra-curricular.

