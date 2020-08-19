NEP 2020: Yogi govt forms task force to formulate action plan for implementation

To formulate action plan for successful implementation of the National Education Policy-2020, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath formed a 17-member task force in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma was named the chairman and basic education minister Satish Chand Dwivedi will be the vice-chairman of the task force, according to a tweet from the Twitter handle of chief minister’s office.

Last month, union Cabinet approved the National Education Policy 2020, paving way for transformational reforms in school and higher education sector in the country.

A senior government official said the task force will prepare roadmap effective implementation of NEP in the state so that quality of the state education system could be improved further and students become more employable.

Other members in the task force are Prof Girish Chandra Tripathi, chairman UP State Council of Higher Education, additional chief secretary basic education, Renuka Kumar, ACS technical education, S Radha Chauhan, ACS higher education, Monika S Garg, ACS secondary education, Aradhana Shukla.

Former secretary, government of India, Anil Swarup former CBSE chairman, Ashok Ganguly, AKTU vice chancellor, Vinay Kumar Pathak, Krishna Mohan Tripathi, former director secondary education are other members of the committee.

Three Lucknow University professors Arvind Mohan, Nishi Pandey and Abbas Nayar, president, Uttar Pradesh Sanskrit Sansthan; Vachaspati Mishra, former director secondary education, VP Khandelwal are also members of the task force. Director general education (Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan), Vijay Kiran Anand is the member secretary.

Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma said, “The new education policy that was approved by the Modi government will be a game changer. After a gap of about 35 years, the country has come up with a revamped policy that will strengthen education system. It will encourage students towards vocational education and children to learn mother tongue.”

Expressing his happiness on being made member of the task force, former CBSE chairman Ashok Ganguly said, “It will have a great impact on UP. We need a plan of action -- both short term and long term. A short-term plan of two years and a long-term plan of seven years. The pre-schooling pattern in UP is in a haphazard state and learning at primary level is poor.”

He further said: “We have the golden opportunity now to change this trend, not only to ensure early childhood care and education (ECCE) is quality driven but also to attain foundational literacy and numeracy by our children by Grade 3. UP has immense potential to take a lead in implementation of NEP, thus changing the course of school education in the country.”

Ganguly said, “UP had the best infrastructure to provide ‘buniyadi shiksha’ long back. Gaining experience from that, it’s time to provide best vocational and skill-based education in the entire spectrum of school education.”

The former CBSE chairman is of the view that with reduction in curriculum, classroom transaction can now accommodate experiential learning, innovative pedagogies and critical thinking. “But we will be needing massive teacher training in this respect,” he said..