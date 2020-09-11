Sections
NEP aims to remove marksheet pressure, says PM Modi

Noting that marksheet has become “pressure sheet” for students and “prestige sheet” for families, the prime minister said the new policy aims to remove this pressure.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 12:53 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that school students should have a new curriculum, which is in sync with the new National Education Policy, by 2022 when the nation celebrates its 75th year of Independence.

The NEP will reduce the syllabus and make learning a fun-based and complete experience, he said. The new curriculum framework will be developed and be ready by 2022 when the nation celebrates its 75th year of Independence, he said addressing the “School Education Conclave” organised by the Ministry of Education.

The new curriculum will be a future-ready and scientific. It will have new skills to promote critical thinking, creativity, communication and curiosity, Modi said. The prime minister noted that the Ministry of Education has received over 15 lakh suggestions from teachers on the implementation of NEP within a week through the MyGov portal.



Advocating teaching up to class 5 in mother tongue, the prime minister said language is just a mode of study and not a study in itself.

