NEP focuses on 'how to think' instead of 'what to think': PM Modi

NEP focuses on ‘how to think’ instead of ‘what to think’: PM Modi

The PM said that the NEP will play a major role in reducing the gap between research and education in India.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 12:31 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the New Education Policy focuses on the concept of ‘how to think’ instead of the earlier emphasis on ‘what to think’.

“Till date, we have been focusing on what to think in our education policy. In the New Education Policy, the focus is on how to think. There is an avalanche of information in this digital era, and thus, we have tried to filter out what’s not needed,” he said while delivering the inaugural address at the Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy.

Talking about the highlights of the NEP, the PM said that it gives ‘multiple entry-exit’ options to students so that they can change courses mid-way through their studies or if they have to leave studies and take up jobs. He said that this option would also be advantageous as sometimes students realise that the course they’ve done is not suited for the jobs they are seeking.

“We are moving to an era where an individual will not be stuck to a single profession all his life. Thus, they will continuously need to re-skill and up-skill themselves. We have kept this in mind while formulating the NEP,” PM Modi said.



Also Read |‘Fully committed’: PM Modi assures complete implementation of NEP 2020

He said that the NEP will play a major role in reducing the gap between research and education in India.

Speaking about the role of teachers, the PM said that there is an emphasis on ‘dignity of teaching’ in the NEP and there is stress on teacher training so that they continue to update their skills. He also said that the NEP is not just a circular and urged the teachers to “show strong determination to implement it.”

The New Education Policy was passed by the Union cabinet last month, bringing major reforms in higher education, including a target of 50 per cent Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) by 2035 and provision for multiple entry and exits.

