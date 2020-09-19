Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / NEP sets vision to implement equitable, vibrant education society: President Kovind

NEP sets vision to implement equitable, vibrant education society: President Kovind

The National Education Policy 2020 sets a vision to implement an “equitable and vibrant” knowledge society by providing quality education that meets the requirement of the 21st century, said President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 12:42 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

President Ram Nath Kovind (PTI)

The National Education Policy 2020 sets a vision to implement an “equitable and vibrant” knowledge society by providing quality education that meets the requirement of the 21st century, said President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday.

“The National Education Policy (NEP) aims to reorient our educational system towards meeting the needs of the 21st century. It sets the vision of developing an equitable and vibrant knowledge society by providing quality education to all. It achieves twin objectives of inclusion & excellence,” said the President.

He further said that the NEP would discourage the habit of rote learning among the students and overemphasis on marks or grades that causes stress among students.

“The NEP seeks to discourage rote learning and overemphasis on marks or grades. It seeks to encourage critical thinking and a spirit of enquiry, the President added while addressing the Visitor’s Conference on ‘Implementation of National Education Policy 2020: Higher Education’.



While lauding the new education policy, the President said, “More than two lakh suggestions have been taken into consideration. Thus, the policy reflects a ground-level understanding of the challenges, aspirations and solutions of the education system.”

He further said that the role of the Centre should not be limited to ‘setting norms’ through agencies like the University Grants Commission adding that higher education institutions under the centre must set quality benchmarks.

“The Centre’s role must not be limited to setting norms by the agencies like the University Grants Commission or the proposed Higher Education Commission of India. There should be a clear focus on quality--higher education institutes under the Centre must set quality benchmarks,” he said further.

The new National Education Policy strives for making India into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society. It envisions an India-centred education system that contributes directly to transforming India into a Global Superpower.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

From Gilgit to Pangong Tso, 10 factors to decide outcome at military talks
Sep 19, 2020 13:10 IST
CBI names Christian Michel James, others in supplementary charge sheet
Sep 19, 2020 12:35 IST
NIA arrests 9 al Qaeda operatives after raids in West Bengal, Kerala
Sep 19, 2020 10:39 IST
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Sep 19, 2020 12:58 IST

latest news

Abhishek reminds Harsh Goenka that smart men do marry beautiful women
Sep 19, 2020 13:24 IST
You need to create your own sound that is truly independent: Nikhil D’Souza
Sep 19, 2020 13:21 IST
IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs CSK – Five things to watch out for
Sep 19, 2020 13:19 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: 97 people died on-board Shramik trains, Govt tells Rajya Sabha and all the latest news
Sep 19, 2020 13:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.