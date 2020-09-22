NEP will help establish India as a global education destination: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday was delivering the 22nd convocation address of the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) though virtual mode because of the Covid-19 pandemic. (ANI file )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 will help establish India as a global education destination in coming years.

The PM said this while delivering the 22nd convocation address of the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G) though virtual mode because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We all know that there is no boundary for knowledge. NEP will open up India’s education sector so that foreign universities set up campuses and allow our students to get global exposure. Likewise Indian and global institutions will have research collaboration and student exchange programmes,” Modi said.

“NEP will establish India as a global education destination. Our high performing institutes will be encouraged to set up campuses in foreign countries. IIT-G has to play a key role in this beyond boundaries expansion,” he added.

The PM said that to strengthen research within the country, NEP has included setting up of a National Research Foundation (NRF), which will coordinate with funding agencies to provide funds for research in all disciplines.

“NEP is meant for Indian youths of the 21st century who will lead the world and make India a global leader in science and technology. This policy will connect education to technology and make it an integral part of students’ thinking,” Modi said.

The PM advised students of IIT-G to study about the northeast region’s problems and possibilities and help address them through their research. He also suggested setting up of Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems and a Centre for Disaster Management and Risk Reduction.

“I firmly believe that the future of a nation depends on what its youths think today. Your dreams are going to shape the reality of India. Therefore, this is the time to be future-ready and future-fit,” Modi said earlier.

The PM thanked teachers and students of IIT-G for developing several kits and equipment for Covid-19 tests despite the difficult circumstances because of the ongoing pandemic.

The convocation was addressed by union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

A total of 1803 students including 285 who got PhD were awarded degrees at the convocation.