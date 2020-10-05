NEST 2020 answer key released, raise objections now

NEST answer key 2020: The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2020 answer key has been released. The screening test was conducted on September 29 and the result of the exam is scheduled to be declared on October 10.

Candidates can raise objections against the answer key, if any, by providing appropriate representations on or before October 6, 2020.

“Answer keys have been sent to the registered email address of candidates who appeared in the NEST 2020 examination. Any objection on answer keys may be sent only to nest2020@cbs.ac.in by 11 AM of 6th October 2020,” reads an official statement.

NEST 2020 is conducted for candidates seeking admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS).