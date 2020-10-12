Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / NEST results 2020 delayed, to be declared tomorrow at nestexam.in, here’s how to check

NEST results 2020 delayed, to be declared tomorrow at nestexam.in, here’s how to check

NEST results 2020: After the results are declared, candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination can check their results online at nestexam.in.

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 17:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NEST results 2020. (HT file )

NEST results 2020: The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) results will be declared on October 13, 2020.The results of the NEST 2020 examination were scheduled to be announced on October 12, however, due to some technical issues scorecard generation has been delayed.

After the results are declared, candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination can check their results online at nestexam.in.

“Scorecards will now be available to download on 13th October after 7pm,” reads an official statement.

The NEST 2020 examination was conducted on September 29, 2020.



NEST 2020 examination is held for candidates seeking admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS).

How to check NEST results 2020 after it is declared:

Visit the official website at nestexam.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘NEST Results’

Key in your credentials and login

The NEST results 2020 will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out for future use.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rhea Chakraborty asks CBI to act against neighbour for ‘false’ claim on TV
Oct 12, 2020 18:44 IST
54 done, BRO rushes to build 48 bridges that can shoulder T-90 main battle tanks
Oct 12, 2020 17:53 IST
Two top news channels face lawsuit for calling Bollywood ‘dirt’, ‘druggies’
Oct 12, 2020 18:37 IST
Pakistan, China ‘creating border dispute under a mission’: Rajnath Singh
Oct 12, 2020 18:04 IST

latest news

Mission Karmayogi: An ambitious plan to bolster State capacity
Oct 12, 2020 18:39 IST
Two top news channels face lawsuit for calling Bollywood ‘dirt’, ‘druggies’
Oct 12, 2020 18:37 IST
Sidhu’s conduct an issue, heshould form his own party: Bittu
Oct 12, 2020 18:36 IST
IOCL Recruitment 2020: 57 vacancies for junior engineer and other posts on offer
Oct 12, 2020 18:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.