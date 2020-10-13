NEST Results 2020 to be declared today at this time, check details here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NEST results 2020: The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) results will be declared today, October 13, 2020.The NEST Result 2020 will be declared after 7 pm, reads an official statement on the website. Once the results are declared, candidates who have taken the entrance examination can check their results online at nestexam.in. The NEST 2020 examination was conducted on September 29, 2020.

The results of the NEST 2020 examination were scheduled to be announced on October 12, however, due to some technical issues, the result has been delayed.

“Scorecards will now be available to download on 13th October after 7pm,” reads an official statement.

NEST 2020 is held for candidates seeking admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS).

How to check NEST results 2020 after it is declared:

Visit the official website at nestexam.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘NEST Results’

Key in your credentials and login

The NEST results 2020 will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out for future use.