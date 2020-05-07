Sections
Home / Education / New academic session in standalone B-schools to begin from July, no hike in fees permissible: AICTE

New academic session in standalone B-schools to begin from July, no hike in fees permissible: AICTE

The institution shall not hike admission fees for academic year 2020-21 and should not force selected candidates to pay advance fees during lockdown.

Updated: May 07, 2020 12:59 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

(Sourced)

New academic session in standalone business schools or management colleges offering post graduate diploma or certificate courses will begin from July 1 and the institutions will not be allowed to hike fees, according to the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

The new academic session for freshers will begin from August 1.

“All standalone institutions offering Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) and Post Graduate Certificate in Management (PGCM) courses will have to follow the new academic calendar. Institutions may start the session as per notified dates in online mode and should only shift to regular face to face mode only after instructions from HRD Ministry,” AICTE Member Secretary Rajive Kumar said.

“The institution shall not hike admission fees for academic year 2020-21 and should not force selected candidates to pay advance fees during lockdown,” he added.



Universities and schools across the country have been closed and exams postponed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Later, a nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which has now been extended till May 17.

“Due to shutdown of all educational institutions, some universities could not conduct final year examinations of undergraduate courses or could not declare results. In such cases, provisional admission of students may be given and the students shall produce proof of successful completion of graduation before December 31,” Kumar added.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in the country rose to 1,783 while the number of cases climbed to 52,952 on Thursday, registering an increase of 89 deaths and 3,561 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

AP Police rubbishes reports of 2nd gas leak at LG Polymers premises: Latest updates
May 07, 2020 13:58 IST
8 dead, over 1000 fall sick after gas leak at Andhra Pradesh chemical plant
May 07, 2020 13:59 IST
‘Gas leak might have occurred from storage tank’: Andhra Pradesh minister
May 07, 2020 13:10 IST
Taliban-linked Haqqani network, not just ISKP, plotted Kabul gurdwara strike: NDS
May 07, 2020 10:20 IST

latest news

Shehnaaz Gill’s grandmother hospitalised due to liver ailment
May 07, 2020 14:02 IST
‘I thought I’ll die’: Vizag gas leak survivor recalls the horror moments
May 07, 2020 14:02 IST
Number of Covid-19 positive cops in Mumbai reaches 250
May 07, 2020 14:01 IST
Players battle mental demons:MSD on importance of mental conditioning coach
May 07, 2020 14:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.