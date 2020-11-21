Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / New app for school students to be launched in Kerala on November 22

New app for school students to be launched in Kerala on November 22

A cutting-edge app for the benefit of school students will be released on Sunday in the backdrop of the new National Education Policy, courtesy a technology firm incubating under Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM).

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 16:00 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Kochi

(HT File)

A cutting-edge app for the benefit of school students will be released on Sunday in the backdrop of the new National Education Policy, courtesy a technology firm incubating under Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM).

SkEdu by JPnMe Pvt Ltd is a digital assessment platform assisted by artificial intelligence, providing holistic performance improvement in the school community.

SkEdu is a one-of-its-kind application that blends technological innovations with emotions for the mental well- being of the students, a KSUM release said here on Saturday.

It has been conceived to nurture a “more complete growth” of students, enabling them to understand and improve their strengths and skill sets, it said.



The app features academic and creative assessment modules that co-opt psychological analysis, the release said.

The KSUM-registered company is among the top seven education technology startups being accelerated by the GAIN StartupToScaleup Program.

An hour-long webinar at 10 am will precede the SkEdu virtual launch function on November 22.

The topic will be NEP 2020 Integrating Technology in Ensuring Holistic Development of Students in School Education, the release said.

JPnMe has been making innovative solutions to bring time-relevant and comprehensive assessment platforms that help boost the performance of children.

KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Home minister Amit Shah in Chennai, will hold crucial meet with state unit
Nov 21, 2020 15:50 IST
‘Desist from policy of supporting terror’: India slams Pak over JeM attack
Nov 21, 2020 13:49 IST
Comedian Bharti Singh, husband arrive at NCB office in Mumbai
Nov 21, 2020 15:11 IST
Tibetan administration head Lobsang Sangay invited to White House
Nov 21, 2020 16:00 IST

latest news

Delhi Court dismisses bail plea of man seen rioting in Delhi violence
Nov 21, 2020 15:59 IST
Justin Bieber asks TikToker Riyaz Aly about India’s Covid situation
Nov 21, 2020 15:58 IST
Australian Open set to be pushed back - report
Nov 21, 2020 15:57 IST
‘Jammu-Kashmir turned into an open air prison’: Mehbooba Mufti
Nov 21, 2020 15:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.