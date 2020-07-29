New Education Policy 2020 a much awaited reform in education sector; will transform millions of lives: PM Modi

Sections
Updated: Jul 29, 2020 20:42 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI file)

New Education Policy 2020: The New Education Policy approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday is a long due and much awaited reform in the education sector which will transform millions of lives in the times to come, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

He also said in the era of knowledge where learning, research and innovation are important, the new policy will transform India into a vibrant knowledge hub.

In a series of tweets, he said the New Education Policy is based on the pillars of “access, equity, quality, affordability and accountability”.

“I wholeheartedly welcome the approval of the National Education Policy 2020. This was a long due and much awaited reform in the education sector, which will transform millions of lives in the times to come ... May education brighten our nation and lead it to prosperity,” he said.



A single regulator for higher education institutions, multiple entry and exit options in degree courses, discontinuation of MPhil programmes, low stakes board exams, common entrance exams for universities are among the highlights of the new National Education Policy approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday. Referring to the consultation process before the policy was brought before the Union Cabinet, the prime minister said framing of NEP 2020 will be remembered as a shining example of participative governance. “I thank all those who have worked hard in the formulation of the NEP 2020,” he said. Aspects such as widening the availability of scholarships, strengthening infrastructure for open and distance learning, online education and increasing the usage of technology have received great attention in the NEP. These are vital reforms for the education sector, he asserted.

“Respecting the spirit (of) ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, the NEP 2020 includes systems to promote Indian languages, including Sanskrit,” he said. The ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative of the central government seeks to promote the spirit of national integration through a deep and structured engagement between all states and union territories through planned engagement.

“Many foreign languages will also be offered at the secondary level. Indian Sign Language (ISL) will be standardised across the country,” the prime minster added.

