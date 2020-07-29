New Education Policy 2020: Board exams set to be easier as NEP moots lowering stakes

New Education Policy 2020: Board exams are set to get easier as the New Education Policy (NEP), approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, moots lowering the stakes of these tests, which lead to a lot of stress among not just students by also parents.

According to the NEP, the board exams for Grades 10 and 12 will be continued.

Board exams will be made ‘easier’, as they will test primarily core capacities, competencies rather than months of coaching or memorization.

Boards may over time also develop further viable models of Board Exams, such as - annual/semester/modular Board Exams or offering all subjects beginning with mathematics, at two levels; two parts exams or objective type and descriptive type.

The CBSE already provides an easier test for mathematics for class X.

The NEP moots that with regard to all of the above, guidelines will be prepared by NCERT, in consultation with SCERTs, Boards of Assessment (BoAs), and PARAKH, the proposed new National Assessment Centre etc.

The progress card of all students for school-based assessment will be redesigned. School Education Secretary Anita Karwal said presently only very limited report is provided in the evaluation reports.

The progress card will be a holistic, 360-degree, multidimensional report that reflects in great detail the progress and the uniqueness of each learner in the cognitive, affective, and psychomotor domains. The progress card will include self-assessment, peer assessment and teacher assessment.

Teachers to be prepared for a transformation in the assessment system by the 2022-23 academic session, the NEP holds.