New Education Policy 2020: Integration of Coding and analytical thinking from the schooling level

Language is a mode of communication that has been passed on from generation to generation, in the modern world of robotics and AI, coding maybe the new language spoken.After 34 years the MHRD, now to be known as the Ministry of Education, has introduced the New Education Policy (NEP) which will break through traditional methodologies and systems to provide a more holistic learning for students across the country. One of the prominent reforms announced in the NEP is the initiation of classes on coding for students from class 6 onwards. Introducing coding and increasing exposure to technology at a young age will go a long way in helping the youth lead the way to a new world of innovation and creativity, thus, giving children the opportunity to set their own goals and reach new heights debarred of old teaching systems to pull them down.

At a time where every individual is finding a way to stay afloat, an education reform like this will help push students to stand at the forefront and take on the new world that lies ahead of them. Exposing students at the K-12 level to advanced technology is a way of preparing them to adapt to the future. Coding helps inculcate a habit of curiosity. It pushes students to question, observe, analyse and record everything around them thus breaking the old pattern of classroom education which is a restrictive, one-way exchange of learning.

The secret of success for a student lies in making the best use of his capability and capacity to think.Previously the student thinks the mind of the teacher and follows their thought process. Coding helps to blossom every single unit of the child’s brain whether being logical thinking or through art integration, mechanics or analytical thinking. It enables children to enter the world of new-age technology by giving them an arena to develop apps and games or work in the field of robotics and artificial intelligence.

Another policy that was stated in the NEP was that students will have to undertake an internship in the area of their interest and get a real world understanding of the industry from local experts.Knowledge acquired in textbooks is cemented with a hands-on approach by putting learning in to action through internships. They provide a practical understanding of the theory learnt. A child at a very young age learns the art of teamwork and leadership which inculcates the habit of ownership which will further enable them to become successful entrepreneur. During the formative years of a child the absorption of knowledge is greater like that of a sponge. They are fascinated by their surroundings and always look forward to finding something new. They give a fresh perspective to what is around them. Pushing them to take up activities that charge their mind will help them tap into their interests with a grit and determination can sprout many early age entrepreneurs. They learn to seek opportunity at every step and find innovative solutions to modern day problems.

This policy change will cause a paradigm shift in the way the public will view education. The NEP will set a course for further upliftment of previously introduced schemes of the Government like the Atal Tinkering Labs initiative by NITI Ayog to incorporate STEM education in the education system. The world of technology has enhanced not only the student but also the teacher to probe into many techniques of presenting their skill through ‘flip learning’, imaginative experiments, role plays, debates and discussions which brings out the thought process of both the child and the teacher. The teacher starts to widen her perspective, moving away from the conventional approach. Now the role of the teacher is as more of a guide or mentor. The carefully deliberated scheme inducted will pave the way to kick start a more advanced and applied mode of learning and fully utilise the capabilities of every student.

They say learning has no end, the day you stop learning, you stop growing. As human beings our natural instinct is to evolve to become better versions of ourselves. The New Education Policy adheres to the same. These reforms will open many doors of opportunities not only for students but also the country as a whole to become a global knowledge super power. It will change the perception of the Indian education system from the school level onwards by allowing every student to pursue their interests and excel in the field they desire.

(Authors Anurag Gupta and Rajeev Tiwari are founder, STEMROBO Technologies. Views expressed are personal)