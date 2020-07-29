New Education Policy 2020: NEP moots professional standards for teachers

New Education Policy 2020: A key highlight of the New Education Policy is establishing a common guiding set of National Professional Standards for Teachers (NPST) that will be developed by 2022, by the National Council for Technical Education (NCTE).

The policy also lays down that the NCTE will be restructured as a professional standard setting body (PSSB) under a General Education Council (GEC).

The policy also lays down that teacher education will be gradually moved into multidisciplinary colleges and universities by 2030. By 2030, the minimum degree qualification for teaching will be a 4-year integrated B.Ed. degree.

The 2-year B.Ed. programmes will also be offered only for those who have already obtained Bachelor’s Degrees in other specialized subjects. Adapted 1-year B.Ed. programmes for those who have completed the equivalent of 4-year multidisciplinary Bachelor’s Degrees or who have obtained a Master’s degree in a specialty and wish to become a subject teacher in that specialty.

Multidisciplinary higher education institutions having accreditation for ODL may also offer high-quality B.Ed. programmes in blended or ODL mode.

All B.Ed. programmes will include training in time-tested as well as the most recent techniques in pedagogy, including pedagogy with respect to foundational literacy and numeracy, multi-level teaching and evaluation, teaching children with disabilities, teaching children with special interests or talents, use of educational technology, and learner-centered and collaborative learning.

Special shorter local teacher education programmes will also be available at BITEs, DIETs, for eminent local persons who can be hired to teach at schools or school complexes as ‘master instructors’, for the purpose of promoting local professions, knowledge, and skills, e.g., local art, music, agriculture, business, sports, carpentry, and other vocational crafts.

Shorter post-B.Ed. certification courses will also be made widely available, at multidisciplinary colleges and universities, to teachers who may wish to move into more specialized areas of teaching.

By 2021, a new and comprehensive National Curriculum Framework for Teacher Education, NCFTE 2021, will be formulated by the NCTE in consultation with NCERT

The NCFTE will thereafter be revised once every 5-10 years by reflecting the changes in revised NCFs as well as emerging needs in teacher education.

The Regulatory System shall be empowered to take stringent action against substandard and dysfunctional teacher education institutions (TEIs) that do not meet basic educational criteria, after giving one year for remedy of the breaches.

By 2030, only educationally sound, multidisciplinary, and integrated teacher education programmes shall be in force.

A National Mission for Mentoring shall be established, with a large pool of outstanding senior/retired faculty who would be willing to provide short and long-term mentoring/professional support to university/college teachers.