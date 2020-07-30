Sections
New Education Policy 2020: Teachers of Jadavpur University and Calcutta University criticise NEP

New Education Policy 2020: Teachers of both Calcutta and Jadavpur universities criticised the new national education policy announced.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 18:13 IST

By Tanmay Chatterjee, Hindustan Times Kolkata

New Education Policy 2020. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

New Education Policy 2020: Teachers of both Calcutta and Jadavpur universities criticised the new national education policy announced on Wednesday.

“This policy is an attack on the federal structure as it undermines the state’s role in education by the creation of HECI. This policy also overtly encourages the privatization of higher education, opens up our education sector to foreign investments and will exclude economically marginal students and students from the remote areas. Segregation of the universities into Teaching and Research institutions goes against the very idea of a university where research and teaching have to go hand in hand,” said Prof. Sankhayan Choudhury, general secretary, Calcutta University Teachers’ Association.

“The new policy seeks to replace the inclusive, democratic and progressive idea of India by a narrow, sectarian, and bigoted notion driven by the compulsion to propagate the divisive ideology of a particular political party. It has set back education in India by at least a century,” said Partha Pratim Roy, president, Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association.

