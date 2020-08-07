Sections
Home / Education / New Education Policy 2020 will help everyone move from herd mentality, says PM Modi

New Education Policy 2020 will help everyone move from herd mentality, says PM Modi

The Prime Minister was addressing the conclave on ‘Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under NEP’, which was launched by the Union cabinet last month. As he assured he is “fully committed” to NEP 2020, PM Modi also said the policy will increase students’ interest to learn and participate in class.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 12:30 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at a conclave on higher education via video conferencing (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday the New Education Policy (NEP) will set up the foundation for the 21st century India and shift the focus for students of the country from what to think to how to think.

The Prime Minister was addressing the conclave on ‘Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under NEP’, which was launched by the Union cabinet last month. As he assured he is “fully committed” to NEP 2020, PM Modi also said the policy will increase students’ interest to learn and participate in class.

“There were no major changes in our education system in the past few years. As a result, instead of promoting the values of curiosity and Imagination in our society, a herd mentality was being encouraged,” he said.

“How can our students and youth develop the critical and innovative ability, unless there is no passion in our education, philosophy of education and a purpose of education,” he said.



PM Modi also invoked Rabindranath Tagore on his death anniversary by quoting him that “the highest education is that which not only informs us but brings our life in harmony with all existence.” He said the larger goal of the National Education Policy is certainly linked to this.

“Today, I am satisfied that while formulating the National Education Policy, these questions were worked upon with all gravity. A new world order is coming up with the changing times and a new global standard is also being decided,” he said.

The new education policy has been brought in considering all points “from the root to the world, from human beings to the entire humanity and from the past to modernity.”

The Union cabinet had passed India’s first new National Education Policy last month for the first time in at least 28 years, in wide-ranging reforms aimed at making the Indian education system more contemporary and skill-oriented. It has recommended primary education in local languages, facilitating the possible entry of foreign universities in India, creating a single higher-education regulator and easier board examinations.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Priyanka Chopra shares her own version of 2020 mood calendar
Aug 07, 2020 13:50 IST
Ekta shares Sushant’s first scene from debut show, watch his entry
Aug 07, 2020 13:46 IST
Twitter’s latest trend ‘Binod’ is as hilariously bizarre as you’d expect
Aug 07, 2020 13:46 IST
WBJEE 2020 Result declared, Souradeep Das bags 1st rank, here’s how to check scores
Aug 07, 2020 13:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.