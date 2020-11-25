Sections
New Education Policy meant to develop self-confidence: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the youth to develop the qualities of self-confidence and introspection, saying this was the aim of the New Education Police announced earlier this year by his government.

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 21:05 IST

By PTI | Posted by Nilesh Mathur, Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the centennial foundation day of the University of Lucknow, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Wednesday. (PTI)

“The aim of the new National Education Policy is that the youth of the country gets to know itself,” he said at the centennial celebrations of University of Lucknow.

In his address through video conference, the prime minister also took an indirect dig at the previous governments, finding fault with the functioning for years of the rail coach factory in Rae Bareli.

He did not, however, name Congress or its president Sonia Gandhi, who represents Rae Bareli in Parliament.

Modi released a commemorative coin and a postal stamp to mark the university’s centennial foundation day.

