New Education Policy, Research Foundation to play key roles in making Aatmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the new education policy will play a very important role in making India self-reliant and modern. The new education policy that has been brought after three decades has been welcomed from all sections of the country which instils new confidence, PM Modi said while delivering his address to the nation on 74th Independence Day of India, from Red Fort, Delhi.

The Prime Minister hoisted the national flag before delivering his address to the nation.

“The new education policy will play an important role in the making of Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant), modern, new and prosperous India. So, we have brought the new education policy after three decades that has been welcomed throughout the country, which instils new confidence. NEP will connect the students with the roots of our country and at the same time give opportunities to develop them as a global citizen,” the PM said.

Talking about the National Research Foundation that is a part of NEP, he said, “Innovation is very important for a country to grow. Thus, we have introduced National Research Foundation. This will strengthen the research in our country and India will reach heights in this competitive world.”

Talking about education in the time of Coronavirus he said, “Had anyone ever imagined that our country will create an environment of online schooling. Tough times often gives us strength and opportunities. Now-a-days, online classes has become a culture in our education system. Considering the need of internet connectivity in rural India, we have planned to connect 6 lakh villages with optical fibre in next 1000 days.”

“In the near future, India will be more dependent on cyber space. But, this also poses some threat to the security. Hence, we are planning to come up with a new cyber security policy soon,” the PM said.

“Establishing new AIIMS and medical colleges are also on cards. In the last five years, we have also increased over 45 thousand seats in MBBS,” he added.

In his speech, the PM also talked about women empowerment. “Women of India have always proved themselves. They can be found working in underground coal mines as well as flying the fighter planes. They are being recruited in naval and air forces too.”

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno