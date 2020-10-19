Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / New education policy will arrest brain drain: Pokhriyal at IIT- Indore 8th convocation

New education policy will arrest brain drain: Pokhriyal at IIT- Indore 8th convocation

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Monday said the new national educational policy will help arrest brain drain and give a boost to research in higher education institutes.

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 20:49 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

Union Education Minister, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' (ANI)

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Monday said the new national educational policy will help arrest brain drain and give a boost to research in higher education institutes.

He was addressing through video conference the 8th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology Indore.

“Between 7.5 lakh to 8 lakh Indian students are studying abroad and this drains out Rs 1.5 lakh crore from here to foreign countries. We are going to strengthen parameters under our ‘stay in India’ campaign for which research will be put on the fast-track under the new education policy,” he said.

He said those who had studied in India were leading some of the big corporations in the world.



Under the new education policy, some 100 top international universities would be invited to India for “knowledge exchange”, the minister said.

He said the Centre wants to make higher education institutions an international brand under its ‘study in India’ campaign.

He said 50,000 foreign students had registered for admission in institutes in the country but the move has been stalled currently due to the coronavirus outbreak.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

By February, 50% of Indians may have had coronavirus: Govt panel estimates
Oct 19, 2020 20:35 IST
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
Oct 19, 2020 18:54 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: CSK post 125/5 against RR in Abu Dhabi
Oct 19, 2020 21:13 IST
Global pandemic made us realise importance of teamwork, says PM Modi
Oct 19, 2020 20:27 IST

latest news

Chirag Paswan’s LJP vision document on October 21, promises Sita temple
Oct 19, 2020 21:14 IST
India likely to let buyers decide on Air India debt
Oct 19, 2020 21:06 IST
‘We have learnt to work in Covid-era’
Oct 19, 2020 21:05 IST
‘People thought I am some crazy guy!’
Oct 19, 2020 21:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.