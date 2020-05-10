New education policy will be based on Vedic knowledge- science, says Nishank

Union human resource development minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said that as per the vision of Mahamana Pt Madan Mohan Malviya, new education policy will be based on Vedic knowledge-science. It will come true to the expectations of Mahamana.

He virtually inaugurated the three-day national webinar on ‘Covid-19: The Mahamana’s Indian vision in global context’ organised by Mahamana Malaviya Mission, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi. The webinar began on Saturday with mantras and kulgeet.

“The whole world is looking towards India. At present, the ideas of Mahamana are certainly very important for us. Our cultural heritage is our strength. Based on the vision of Mahamana, we will bring a new education policy that will be based on Vedic knowledge and science. It will come true to Mahamana’s vision and meet his expectations. Ancient knowledge should become part of every discipline,” Pokhariyal said.

“We need to act with solidarity in tough times to win the fight against the Covid-19,” he added.

Rashtriya swayamsevak sangh, joint general secretary Dr Krishn Gopal, as chief speaker of the inaugural session, said that Mahamana always emphasised on the pattern of education that should be a blend of worldly knowledge and spiritual wisdom and established BHU on these tenets. Civilization changes after a few years, while the culture is everlasting. Mansahar (Non-vegetarian) food is the root cause of corona pandemic. The carnivore now stands before us in a gruesome form. Mahamana and Gandhi Ji had never accepted non-vegetarianism. We need to follow Vedic culture.”

BHU vice-chancellor Prof Rakesh Bhatnagar presided over the event and highlighted the importance of maintaining hygiene and spreading awareness. He underlined on Mahamana’s belief of all-round development and laid emphasis on education and character building. Prof Bhatnagar gave an overview of how teachers are contributing to the fight against Covid-19 by facilitating students with online lectures and reading materials.

The inaugural session of the webinar was conducted by Prof Suman Jain, organising secretary. She also proposed the vote of thanks. The webinar witnessed the virtual participation of more than 2000 participants. Welcome note of the seminar was delivered by Dr Upendra Kumar Tripathi, president, Mahamana Malaviya Mission, BHU unit, Varanasi.